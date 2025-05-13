Veeam Introduces Entra ID Protection Solution

Veeam Software has unveiled a new cloud-based solution designed to protect organizations using Microsoft Entra ID. The announcement comes as digital identity systems face increasing threats, with Microsoft's Entra ID reportedly experiencing over 600 million daily attacks.

The new offering, Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Entra ID, provides organizations with a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) backup solution that aims to simplify data protection for Entra ID tenants - formerly known as Azure AD.

"Security starts with managing your users and ensuring the right people have access to the right systems. That's why protecting Entra ID is so important," said Niraj Tolia, Chief Technology Officer at Veeam, explaining the strategic importance of the launch.

The solution addresses multiple challenges organizations face in managing identity systems, including cybersecurity threats, compliance requirements, recycle bin limitations, accidental deletions, and policy misconfigurations. It offers comprehensive backup and recovery capabilities for Entra ID elements such as users, groups, and application registrations.

According to Krista Case, Research Director at The Futurum Group, the need for such protection is evident in research findings.

"One in five respondents in Futurum's Cybersecurity Decision Maker IQ research indicated credential compromise/account takeover as a security incident most impacting their organization," Case noted.

Key features of the new solution include proactive protection with enhanced visibility over Entra ID changes, efficient recovery options for various identity components, and comprehensive security management by experts, which relieves organizations of maintenance responsibilities.

For existing Veeam customers, the new service can be bundled with Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365, allowing them to manage all workloads through a unified interface while maintaining a per-user payment model.

https://www.veeam.com/