Zscaler Extends Security to Mobile and IoT Environments

Cloud security provider Zscaler has announced the launch of Zscaler Cellular, a new solution that extends zero trust security to Internet of Things and operational technology devices through cellular SIM cards, eliminating the need for VPN connections or additional software installations.

The new platform allows IoT and OT devices to automatically connect to cellular networks globally while maintaining security by isolating each device on its own private network. All connections are routed through Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange platform, which the company says provides zero attack surface for connected devices.

"Zscaler pioneered Zero Trust architecture; first with the introduction of Zero Trust for Users, then with Zero Trust for Cloud, followed by Zero Trust for Branch," said Nathan Howe, Group VP of Emerging Technologies at Zscaler.

"With the introduction of Zscaler Cellular, we have extended the power of the Zero Trust Exchange to IoT and OT devices with an easy 'install and go' SIM card that securely connects to any cellular network."

The solution addresses security challenges faced by enterprises deploying IoT and OT devices across distributed environments, where traditional firewall and VPN-based security models have proven inadequate. Maverick Transportation, an early adopter of the technology, has implemented the solution for tablets and time-tracking devices deployed at client sites.

“Zscaler Cellular solved our long-standing challenge: how to effectively secure the IoT and mobile devices that we deploy at clients’ and customers’ properties,” said Brian Shelby, Director of IT Infrastructure and Cybersecurity at Maverick Transportation.

“We need to operate these tablets, time-tracking devices, and more on sites where we have no control over the networking options provided or the operating environment, and without adding software agents or using remote access VPNs. The solution allowed us to create device-bound authentication through Zscaler. This became our test case, and after equipping kiosks with Zscaler Cellular, our Zero Trust policies are enforced through the Zscaler Cellular Edge.

“The lines are gone, the employee experience is better, our business is still protected, and we don’t need a software agent or VPN on the device.”

Zscaler has partnered with telecommunications companies to deliver the cellular security solution. The platform leverages existing telecom infrastructure combined with Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange to provide managed security services for cellular-connected devices.

Industry analyst Zeus Kerravala of ZK Research called the solution "a significant advancement in IoT and mobile security," noting it addresses visibility and control gaps that have challenged enterprises in securing connected devices.

Zscaler Cellular will be available globally in August 2025.

https://www.zscaler.com/