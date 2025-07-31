Autonomous AI Takes Over Cyber Threat Management

Risk Cognizance has integrated agentic AI into its governance, risk and compliance software, enabling autonomous cybersecurity operations with minimal human intervention.

The New York-based GRC vendor claims its platform can now automatically detect threats, isolate compromised systems, deploy patches and block malicious IP addresses without human oversight.

"The future of cybersecurity is autonomous, adaptive, and inherently intelligent," said Jeffery Walker, CEO of Risk Cognizance.

"With agentic AI, we are empowering security teams to transcend the limitations of traditional tools. This represents a monumental leap forward in enterprise resilience."

The integration represents the company's response to what it describes as overwhelmed security teams facing alert fatigue and increasing threat sophistication.

The system claims to analyse datasets in realtime to identify zero-day exploits and advanced persistent threats.

Upon threat detection, AI agents can autonomously enact containment measures, such as isolating compromised systems, deploying patches, or blocking malicious IPs, drastically cutting down Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) and minimizing potential damage.

By automating routine tasks like log analysis, incident correlation, and data collection from disparate sources, security teams are freed to perform more strategic threat hunting and complex analysis

Risk Cognizance describes its AI as "agentic," suggesting systems that can observe, reason, plan and execute tasks independently.

The platform integrates with over 250 applications and provides API access, according to the company's claims. Risk Cognizance positions itself as serving organisations managing complex regulatory requirements while implementing digital transformation initiatives.

Industry analysts have noted growing investment in AI-powered GRC solutions, particularly as organisations seek to reduce manual compliance processes while maintaining regulatory adherence across multiple jurisdictions.

