Risk compliance platform adds AI summarisation

Financial crime screening platform Sigma360 has launched Entity Summary, a generative AI feature that automatically creates risk profiles from multiple data sources.

The cloud-based tool uses large language models to consolidate information including KYC data, watchlist details, corporate registry information and adverse media intelligence into standardised summaries for compliance teams.

Sigma360 claims to be the first screening platform to offer this capability concurrently.

The feature addresses a common compliance challenge where analysts manually review and summarise fragmented risk data across multiple systems for due diligence reports. This process typically requires significant time investment and creates potential for inconsistency in reporting.

"Entity Summary helps me tremendously. It gives me a snapshot of what an entity's risk situation and associations are," said Luis García, Managing Partner at a major international law firm,

"Before this, I was doing my own summarization, but now the tool saves me significant amounts of time."

Entity Summary promises:

Accelerated Due Diligence: Immediate access to holistic entity summaries, eliminating time-intensive manual investigations across multiple systems and data sources.

Automated Case Reporting: Creates copyable report content that compliance teams can readily organize into professional due diligence reports.

Greater Consistency: Standardizes summary outputs in a concise and structured format, lowering chances of reporting errors and saving proofreading time.

Sigma360 is currently offering Entity Summary as a feature add-on to the company's existing flagship screening platform. Users can generate summaries instantly as part of their established compliance workflows.

This development fits broader industry trends toward automation in compliance operations, as organisations seek to reduce manual workloads while maintaining regulatory requirements.

https://www.sigma360.com/genai-solutions