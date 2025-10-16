Compliance Tool for Workplace AI

Compliance software provider Theta Lake has released a suite of governance tools designed to help organisations monitor and archive AI-generated content within workplace communication platforms.

The AI Governance and Inspection Suite addresses emerging compliance challenges as enterprises deploy tools like Microsoft Copilot and Zoom AI Companion. The product includes three modules targeting detection, selective capture and inspection of AI-generated content.

Theta Lake claims the offering is an industry first. The Santa Barbara-based company says regulated organisations face difficulties determining what AI content to retain and whether AI tools access restricted data when generating responses.

The suite's core capabilities include an AI Assistant and Notetaker Detection Module that identifies when third-party AI services like Grain AI Notetaker or Sembly Agent operate within meetings. A Zoom AI Companion module allows selective capture and retention of meeting summaries based on user groups and compliance policies.

A Microsoft Copilot Inspection Module archives Copilot interactions, evaluating user prompts and AI responses to identify compliance issues, detect missing disclosures, and flag inappropriate data exposure. The module can remediate content in Teams chat and document notifications.

Research firm Metrigy reports 89 per cent of companies are using, planning to use or evaluating AI productivity tools. Managing security and compliance represents the top implementation challenge, according to Metrigy president Irwin Lazar.

The modules deploy alongside existing unified communications platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex and Slack.

Key features include identifying confidential data in AI content, inserting user notifications about AI tool usage, and configurable retention periods by user group. Organisations can choose retention locations including native or third-party archives.

Theta Lake's existing platform provides compliance and security for collaboration tools, capturing electronic, audio and video communications. The company holds patents for detection in video communications.

https://www.thetalake.com