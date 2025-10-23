InSight DXP targets dark data with automation

Information management provider Iron Mountain has released an AI-enhanced version of its InSight DXP platform. The update introduces autonomous agents to automate document-intensive workflows and help organisations manage unstructured data.

The platform addresses what the vendor describes as "dark data" - information collected but left unused. New capabilities include agentic AI for workflow orchestration, natural language search, and automated identification of redundant, obsolete and trivial data across enterprise repositories.

InSight DXP now provides a unified view of physical and digital records. Users can track file delivery orders and edit metadata for both formats from a single interface. The system connects to external repositories including ERP and CRM platforms.

For compliance teams, the platform integrates with Iron Mountain's Policy Centre to apply retention schedules and legal holds automatically. New personally identifiable information redaction features detect and obscure sensitive data without manual intervention.

The update reflects broader industry efforts to extract value from unstructured data, which typically represents the majority of enterprise information assets. Iron Mountain claims organisations leave up to 80 per cent of valuable information locked in fragmented data.

"We recognise that every enterprise is fighting a costly and invisible organisational drag, where fragmented, dark data inhibits strategic growth and slows decision-making," said Narasimha Goli, chief product and technology officer at Iron Mountain.

The platform's automated discovery and remediation capabilities target ROT data — files that no longer serve business purposes but consume storage and create compliance risks. Organisations can delete unnecessary files or archive content based on the system's governance recommendations.

InSight DXP's search function allows users to query systems using natural language questions. The vendor states the tool provides answers grounded in organisational context, though specific details about the underlying AI models were not disclosed.

Iron Mountain cites regulatory compliance as a key driver for the update. The company claims 23 per cent of banking, financial services and insurance firms identify compliance hurdles as major transformation roadblocks.

The platform is available through AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure marketplaces.

https://www.ironmountain.com/en-au/services/insight-digital-experience-platform