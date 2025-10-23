Archive360 integrates Microsoft AI for compliance investigations

Archive360 has partnered with Microsoft to deliver AI-powered eDiscovery and compliance investigation capabilities using Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models.

The collaboration integrates Archive360's data archiving platform with Microsoft's AI technology to enable compliance officers and investigators to detect and analyse potential policy violations across archived communications.

The centrepiece is Archive360's AI Discovery Investigator feature, which allows users to initiate investigations using natural language prompts. The system scans archived emails, Microsoft Teams messages and other digital communications to identify potential misconduct.

When potential policy violations are detected, the platform automatically creates eDiscovery cases and applies legal holds to relevant data. This addresses challenges faced by compliance officers, HR investigators and insider threat analysts who must analyse large volumes of archived data.

"By combining our governed data platform with Microsoft's AI capabilities, we can enable organisations to conduct thorough investigations while maintaining the strict data controls that regulated industries require," said Dan Manners, Vice President of Product Strategy at Archive360.

The integration uses Azure's ecosystem to unify data from multiple enterprise systems and communication platforms. The platform supports both structured and unstructured data, enabling AI to identify patterns across diverse sources.

The system respects granular permission controls and data segregation requirements, ensuring AI analysis only accesses data users are authorised to view. This maintains confidentiality and privacy requirements for sensitive information.

Tony Surma, CTO Enterprise Partners at Microsoft, said the collaboration demonstrates the value Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models can bring when integrated into platforms. "This collaboration will enable organisations to perform deep, sophisticated investigations quickly, all while governing the data to remain compliant," he said.

Archive360 expects to release the integration by the end of 2025. The company did not disclose pricing or availability details beyond the planned release timeframe.