AI Command Centre for Compliance

RegASK has launched Action Hub, which the company claims is the first vertical agentic AI command centre designed specifically for regulatory affairs professionals.

The platform consolidates multiple AI-powered workflows into a single workspace, automating tasks including regulatory research, impact assessment, translation and stakeholder communication. The system aims to help compliance teams manage accelerating regulatory change across multiple jurisdictions.

Action Hub deploys specialised AI agents that operate simultaneously to complete routine regulatory tasks. The interface is designed to integrate with existing compliance workflows, allowing teams to assess regulatory impacts and generate audit documentation.

The platform addresses a growing challenge for organisations managing complex compliance requirements across global markets. Regulatory frameworks continue to evolve rapidly, particularly in sectors including financial services, healthcare and technology, creating pressure on compliance teams to process and respond to regulatory changes efficiently.

Key features include a Business Context Framework that allows organisations to tag regulatory alerts with company-specific metadata, aligning information with their products and markets.

The platform's Impact Analysis capability uses what RegASK calls Context Engineering technology to generate assessments for each regulatory alert based on an organisation's specific circumstances.

The system also includes workflow orchestration tools with task management, data grouping and automation capabilities. Document processing has been accelerated, with uploaded materials now immediately available for AI analysis rather than requiring a waiting period.

"By unifying our specialised vertical AI agents, data and decision-making in one platform, we're helping organisations accelerate innovation, improve compliance outcomes and strengthen business resilience," said Caroline Shleifer, founder and chief executive officer at RegASK.

RegASK positions the platform as shifting regulatory affairs from reactive compliance to strategic business function. The company's existing platform automates regulatory intelligence and connects a network of over 1,700 subject matter experts.

The Action Hub is available now through RegASK's platform.

https://regask.com