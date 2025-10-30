AI Security Framework from OpenText

OpenText has unveiled enhanced security measures to protect AI implementations across enterprises by unifying defences across identity management, data protection, application security and operational workflows.

The new capabilities announced in Cloud Editions 25.4 include Core Identity Foundation for unified access controls, Application Security Aviator with AI-powered auto-remediation, and expanded threat detection services with built-in compliance controls.

"To keep pace with AI's velocity, we are giving security and IT teams the tools to work faster, smarter, and with greater confidence," said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP, Security Products.

The Core Identity Foundation aims to address hybrid environment challenges by unifying identity and access management across on-premises, cloud, and legacy systems without requiring infrastructure overhauls. The company describes this SaaS-based solution as implementing Zero Trust controls through an Identity-as-a-Service approach.

For application security teams, the Application Security Aviator 25.4 promises to reduce vulnerability remediation times through automated, validated code fixes integrated directly into DevSecOps workflows via the Fortify Command Line Interface.

OpenText has also enhanced its threat detection capabilities with behavioural analytics and introduced advanced encryption services to protect sensitive data across its lifecycle, including when used for AI training and operations.

The company is offering complementary security assessments to identify redundant, obsolete, and trivial data that could create security vulnerabilities.

