AI-Powered Data Platform Adds Automated Mapping Capabilities

Adeptia has rebranded its Connect platform as Adeptia Automate, adding AI-powered data mapping and enhanced deployment options aimed at reducing manual integration work for enterprise IT teams.

The Chicago-based company's updated platform addresses what it calls "First-Mile Data" challenges - the external data entering organisations that often requires manual formatting and mapping before it can be processed by internal systems.

The rebrand introduces an AI mapping co-pilot designed to automate data transformation tasks without custom coding.

New features include support for Amazon EKS and OpenShift ARO deployments, alongside existing Azure EKS and on-premises options.

The platform has added ISO/IEC 27001 compliance capabilities, which Adeptia claims will appeal to organisations managing regulated data.

"By putting code-free, powerful new features and use case accelerators into the hands of business and IT users, we're transforming the First-Mile Data challenge into a competitive advantage," said Charles Nardi, Adeptia's chief executive.

The vendor claims the platform eliminates IT bottlenecks and accelerates partner onboarding.

