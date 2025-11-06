WhatsApp Calls via Teams with Compliance Controls

LeapXpert has unveiled a solution to allow WhatsApp voice calls directly from Microsoft Teams while maintaining governance and compliance requirements.

The integration addresses the governance gap between popular consumer messaging and enterprise systems by extending LeapXpert's existing Teams integration to include voice capabilities alongside messaging and file sharing.

According to the vendor, the offering is the first to provide a unified, governed experience for both WhatsApp chat and voice calls within Microsoft Teams, leveraging Meta's new Cloud API for voice.

The solution aims to solve a critical challenge for compliance-focused organisations where employees increasingly need to communicate with clients via their preferred channels while meeting regulatory requirements.

Avi Pardo, Co-founder and CBO at LeapXpert, claims the integration allows organisations to maintain a Single Professional Identity across communication channels while preserving oversight.

Clients expect the flexibility to move effortlessly between text, voice, and file sharing,” said Binh Tran, Head of Product at LeapXpert.

“By enabling compliant WhatsApp calls, we’re giving enterprises the ability to meet customers in any mode of communication – securely, compliantly, and seamlessly.”

https://leapxpert.com