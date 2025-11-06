New Defence Thwarts Deepfake Fraud in E-Signing

Electronic signature platform Secured Signing has unveiled Realify, a new AI-powered defence system that detects deepfake impersonations during remote document signing and notarisation sessions.

The technology, developed in partnership with Reality Defender, analyses participants' facial and vocal characteristics in real-time to identify AI-generated impersonation attempts before they result in fraudulent transactions.

Realify's detection system creates a secure scan of each participant's face and voice, instantly classifying interactions as authentic, suspicious or fake during Remote Online Notarisation (RON) sessions and video meetings.

"With advanced AI, Realify analyses a signer's video and audio before and during an online meeting to confirm they are real," Secured Signing explained in its announcement.

The system automates pre-meeting verification processes, prompting signers to position themselves in well-lit areas and speak aloud for optimal analysis conditions.

During meetings, hosts or notaries can trigger scans that generate immediate risk scores to determine whether sessions should continue or be terminated due to suspected fraud.

This integration comes as organisations face mounting financial and reputational damage from sophisticated deepfake attacks, where fraudsters use AI-generated video and audio to impersonate executives and authorise illegitimate transactions.

Secured Signing claims the partnership with Reality Defender delivers a "first-of-its-kind fraud prevention layer" for professionals who rely on secure identity verification in digital transactions.

The company positions Realify as essential protection for organisations navigating increasingly sophisticated cyber threats in the digital transaction landscape.

https://www.securedsigning.com/digital-signature-software/advanced-features/realify/