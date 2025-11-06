Iron Mountain acquires ACT Logistics

Global information management provider Iron Mountain has acquired ACT Logistics. The acquisition expands the firm’s investment in Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM).

The move aims to create a single partner for secure and sustainable IT asset management. This reflects a broader industry trend of combining physical data management with secure IT hardware disposition.

The merger focuses on critical governance and compliance areas. This includes secure data destruction and managing hardware sustainability. The combined services aim to support enterprise circularity goals.

According to Iron Mountain, the company is” investing heavily in Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) to help organisations maximise asset value, improve sustainability, and manage risk across the technology lifecycle.”

Analyst firm Future Market Insights estimates Australia’s IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 11.2% through 2032, fuelled by strict e-waste disposal regulations and the increasing demand for secure and sustainable IT asset management.

https://www.ironmountain.com