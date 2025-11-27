AI Assistant Tackles Security Skills Shortage

Barracuda Networks has launched a new AI-powered security assistant that enables faster threat identification and response while reducing the burden on resource-constrained security teams.

The Barracuda Assistant, now integrated into the BarracudaONE cybersecurity platform, uses the company's global threat intelligence network to deliver realtime, data-driven guidance for security professionals across both enterprise and managed service environments.

"Barracuda Assistant empowers users of all skill levels to investigate threats quickly and confidently, even in the face of complex attacks," said Brian Downey, vice president of product management at Barracuda.

According to the company, the assistant streamlines workflows by eliminating disruptive context switching between different security functions, allowing teams to transition between vulnerability assessments and incident reviews through a single interface.

Dave Gruber, principal analyst for Omdia, notes that "The use of generative AI and digital assistants in security operations is delivering measurable improvements across many SecOps functions, including threat investigation and response, threat hunting, operationalising threat intelligence, and more."

The assistant is currently available within the BarracudaONE platform and will soon be accessible through Barracuda XDR, Barracuda SecureEdge and the company's support portal.

The tool comes as organisations face increasingly sophisticated attacks with fewer skilled personnel to address them. By providing intuitive access to actionable insights and configuration recommendations, Barracuda claims the assistant helps close critical skills gaps while reducing human error.

Colin Petty, IT director at Gridworks, states the assistant delivers "immediate, actionable guidance, practical use cases and direct links to helpful how-to resources – so even junior staff can move from questions to action quickly."

https://www.barracuda.com