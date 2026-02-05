ECM Vendor Rebrands as Doxis

German enterprise content management (ECM) vendor SER Group has rebranded as Doxis. The Bonn-based company, which has announced plans to launch into the Australian market, now positions itself as “The Document Intelligence Company” following three acquisitions in 2025.

The rebrand aligns the company name with its flagship Intelligent Content Automation platform, which the vendor claims is used by five million people daily. Product and service names remain unchanged.

Yeelen Knegtering, co-founder and CEO of intelligent document processing vendor Klippa, joins as Chief AI Officer.

Doxis acquired Klippa in March 2025. Knegtering will oversee AI strategy, implementation, ethics and governance across the business.

CEO Dr John Bates said the rebrand followed profitable growth in 2025 and three strategic acquisitions.

The vendor claims its unified platform differentiates it from competitors offering “fragmented point solutions.”

The Doxis platform integrates with SAP, Salesforce and Microsoft enterprise systems.

The rebrand reflects broader consolidation trends in the enterprise content management and intelligent document processing markets. Vendors are increasingly positioning AI-powered document automation as a unified capability rather than standalone tools.

https://www.doxis.com