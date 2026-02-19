Quest merges five data tools into single platform

A fragmented approach to enterprise data management - long cited as the primary barrier to scaling AI initiatives - is the target of a newly launched platform from Quest Software that consolidates five previously separate data disciplines into a single system.

The Quest Trusted Data Management Platform combines data modelling, data cataloguing, data governance, data quality, and a data marketplace under one SaaS-native product. The platform includes what Quest calls the Automated Data Product Factory - a capability using AI to generate governed, production-ready data products from natural language prompts.

Quest claims the platform delivers data products up to 54 per cent faster, reduces costs by up to 40 per cent, and improves data product reuse by up to 50 per cent.

The release speaks directly to a familiar challenge: organisations often maintain a dozen or more overlapping data tools, each managed by separate teams, creating silos that slow the delivery of trusted data for analytics, compliance, and AI use cases.

Analyst firm Gartner, in its Market Guide for Data Management Platforms, noted that organisations with converged data platforms can save up to 50 per cent on costs compared to managing multiple point solutions. Quest cited this research in support of its launch.

The push toward unified data platforms reflects a broader industry trend. Vendors including Informatica, Collibra, Alation, and Atlan have each been building converged data intelligence offerings over the past two years, as enterprises demand fewer tools and cleaner data pipelines ahead of large-scale AI deployment.

Quest says that its platform introduces the industry's first transparent, explainable trust scoring system. The nine-component framework quantifies data trustworthiness across dimensions including quality, governance completeness, timeliness, lifecycle, and user ratings.

The scores are described as customisable and embedded directly into the platform. A data drift detection capability automatically updates trust scores when underlying data changes.

The platform runs on Microsoft Azure and is available via the Microsoft Marketplace.

https://www.quest.com/data-management-platform