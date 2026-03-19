OpenText Targets MSPs With Unified Security Suite

With ransomware hitting 42% of Australian businesses in the past year and new cybersecurity legislation now in force, OpenText has localised its Secure Cloud platform for Australian managed security providers (MSPs), adding AUD billing, automated provisioning, and analytics designed to help partners identify and close client security gaps.

The platform consolidates endpoint protection, email threat and DNS protection, security awareness training, email encryption, managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and cloud backup into a single multi-tenant environment. It is targeted at MSPs serving small-to-medium business and mid-market clients.

The platform promises a single pane of glass for security and data protection, with reporting and analytics built in.

The Australian launch coincides with two significant pieces of legislation that are reshaping data and cybersecurity obligations for organisations and their service providers. The Cybersecurity Act 2024 introduced mandatory security standards and incident reporting obligations, while the Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 strengthened data protection requirements, including stricter rules around how personal data is stored, managed, and protected across networks, devices, and cloud platforms.

Steve Stavridis, Regional Vice President APAC at OpenText Cybersecurity, said the company was seeing a clear shift among Australian partners “toward managed security services and hybrid delivery models.”

He added that organisations’ data privacy practices were “being tested like never before,” with customers demanding stricter controls over data storage and management.

MSPs operating under these frameworks will need to demonstrate their platforms support client compliance. Organisations relying on MSPs for security and backup services should consider how platform-level reporting from tools like Secure Cloud maps to their own governance and audit requirements.

According to OpenText Cybersecurity’s own 2025 Global Managed Security Survey, 42% of Australian businesses reported a ransomware compromise in the past year. More than half experienced multiple attacks.

The survey found 82% of affected businesses were unable to recover all encrypted or stolen data, and 34% admitted paying a ransom.

The Australian Signals Directorate’s Annual Cyber Threat Report has consistently ranked ransomware among the most significant threats to Australian organisations, noting the increasing targeting of critical infrastructure and government entities.

https://cybersecurity.opentext.com/