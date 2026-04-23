Alliance Targets Data Access Complexity

Two enterprise data management companies have announced a partnership to simplify data access and cut costs for AI initiatives. Solix Technologies will integrate VirtualZ Computing’s no-code data access technology into its Common Data Platform (CDP).

The agreement targets data integration across hybrid and cloud environments.

Enterprises are under growing pressure to unlock data held in legacy systems, multi-cloud repositories, and operational databases - without undertaking expensive re-engineering projects.

The Solix CDP spans information lifecycle management, enterprise archiving, data lake modernisation, security, compliance, and AI workloads. Solix says it serves organisations including Fortune 2000 companies.

VirtualZ’s product suite - PropelZ, Lozen, FlowZ, and Zaac - is designed to move and operationalise data across hybrid environments without custom development.

“This partnership with VirtualZ is highly strategic for Solix and our customers,” said Sai Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Solix Technologies. Gundavelli said the deal would enhance the company’s ability to help enterprises operationalise their data for analytics and AI.

Jim Lee, Vice President of Data Services at Solix, said the integration would give customers “a faster, more efficient path to modern, AI-ready data architectures” without the complexity typically associated with enterprise data movement.

https://www.solix.com

https://www.virtualz.com