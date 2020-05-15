The annual SA Records Management Service Excellence Award is looking for current or past eligible SA individuals, teams / groups, researchers, students, new professionals and volunteers (including quiet achievers or those who go the extra mile) whose outstanding records management service deserves recognition.

The Award was established in honour of the late Bernadette Bean. It recognises and celebrates demonstrated records management service excellence by eligible SA award nominees.

This includes nominees who have achieved, or are working towards, best practice and improvement in:

records management, archive or history collection practices, research or knowledge sharing

digital records and information management technology or transformation

leadership, mentoring, innovation or dedication and contribution to the industry.

Visit the award website to learn more about Bernadette’s legacy; and the award purpose, eligibility criteria, timelines, past winners and contacts.

The Records and Information Management Professionals Australasia (RIMPA) endorses and supports this award. The award winner will automatically be shortlisted as a RIMPA company nominee for the national RIMPA J Eddis Linton Outstanding Achievement Awards.

The annual award winner’s prize is valued at $1,000. In addition, RIMPA is generously contributing 12 months free RIMPA individual membership for the award winner, as well as a complimentary invitation to attend the 2020 RIMPA Live Convention Gala Awards Dinner scheduled to be held in October 2020. Visit the award purpose and prize format webpage for more information.

2020 award nominations are now open until 8 July 2020. The award winner will be announced by 15 August 2020.

Head over to the award nomination form webpage to view the nomination process and download the nomination form.