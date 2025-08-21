What is Data Custodianship? It's a question that seems straightforward, but sometimes in Data Governance, definitions can vary depending on who you ask. And this is okay because some terms might not suit the culture or structure of your organisation. It's always best to prioritise what will work for your organisation specifically.

However, it is something to be aware of, particularly when ‘googling’ terms online or you're new to an organisation. Do not assume that when colleagues say Data Custodianship, they mean what I'm about to tell you. I would say the best thing to do if somebody uses a term like Data Custodian is to ask them what they mean by that and who that is. This clears things up from the start. You'll be on the same page as everyone else and can have useful conversations.

When I talk about Data Custodians, I’m referring to the IT department. I often talk about the importance of business in taking ownership in managing and understanding data but, in this instance, IT remains a crucial player.

The role of Data Custodian differs from other roles in Data Governance, such as data Owners and Data Stewards etc. With these roles, I'd always recommend that you go and find named individuals. However, the opposite is true when it comes to Data Custodians because generally, I would say the whole of your IT department are Data Custodians. There are so many different areas of expertise and disciplines within an IT department that no one person will know absolutely everything about that system to be the Data Custodian for it. So I usually just say that IT are the Data Custodians for all the data that's held on IT supported systems at your organisation.

The responsibility of IT, as Data Custodians, lies in maintaining data on systems in line with the requirements of the business. This involves tasks such as data maintenance, migration, aggregation and transformation - all guided by business needs.

The misconception that IT own the data

FIt's important to realise that IT does NOT own the organisation’s data. Yes, it is on their systems, and they have the expertise that the business side of the organisation may not have, but IT shouldn't be expected to work out what to do with the data.

Before the introduction of formal Data Governance, businesses often rely on IT to make business data-related decisions, but this can lead to them being blamed for things. I think is unfair because sometimes they're just doing the best they can with poor requirements from the business.

Data Custodianship helps to clarify roles and responsibilities within the IT department. When I work with IT departments, they are pleased with this Data Governance role as it gives them very clear business requirements and named business people to go to make decisions about data.

So this is a really good way of starting to break down some silos and get the business to understand what happens to the data when it's on systems. IT has always played the role of Data Custodian but, without Data Governance, they've perhaps done it without the input they needed from the business.

So having a Data Governance framework in place and identifying IT as Data Custodians is a really good way to start improving communications and making consistent, holistic decisions about data.

Understanding Data Custodianship is essential for establishing effective Data Governance practices. By recognising the roles of both the business and IT, organisations can foster collaboration, enhance data quality and make informed decisions that align with business objectives.

