Coles tackles complex compliance with automated onboarding

Coles Group has automated employment contract generation for thousands of new workers annually. The company deployed OpenText Content Management integrated with SAP SuccessFactors to replace manual, paper-based processes.

The retailer manages 130,000 employees across 1,800 stores. Each year, Coles takes on thousands of new workers. Previously, HR staff manually created and mailed contracts to candidates, causing long lead times and compliance risks when workers delayed returning signed documents.

The automated system now generates customised employment contracts using templates and business rules. Contracts are sent digitally via DocuSign and automatically filed with role-based access controls once signed.

"The combination of OpenText Content Management and SAP SuccessFactors makes our onboarding process transparent," said Bernie Repacholi, head of people and technology at Coles Group. "Candidates don't have to wait around to receive their contracts in the mail."

The implementation proved particularly valuable when new legislation took effect in August 2024. The "Closing Loopholes" reforms require employers to assess casual workers for permanent roles after specific employment periods.

For Coles, this means informing casual employees about permanent job offers within 28 days of their 12-month employment anniversary. The OpenText system automatically generates notification letters backed by full audit trails.

It also empowered Coles to dynamically customize document templates for all business units, significantly reducing manual administrative work.

The solution integrates with SAP SuccessFactors events to trigger automated workflows. When a candidate's working rights are validated through Coles' secure online portal, the system automatically pulls personal details and generates customised contracts.

When employee contracts are ready, they are sent out to candidates digitally via DocuSign. Once the candidate signs, the completed contract is automatically moved to the relevant folder in the OpenText solution, secured based on role-based access permissions from SAP SuccessFactors.

OpenText Professional Services supported the implementation and is now migrating the solution to Google Cloud Platform. OpenText Managed Services provides ongoing support, reducing pressure on Coles' internal IT resources.

"We have regular meetings to track the performance of the solution and identify opportunities for improvement," Repacholi said. "For example, the OpenText team recommended moving to Google Cloud Platform to help us boost service availability."

The digital process eliminates paper contracts entirely. Role-based permissions from SAP SuccessFactors control document access, strengthening governance and compliance.

Coles reported accelerated onboarding times and improved candidate experience. The company can now easily accommodate seasonal recruitment peaks while maintaining regulatory compliance through enterprise-grade data governance capabilities.