Global Standards Body Charts Course in the Age of AI

The International Organization for Standardization's key records management committee is positioning itself at the forefront of emerging technology challenges, actively developing frameworks to address artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing impacts on organizational recordkeeping.

ISO/TC 46/SC 11, the global authority on archives and records management standards, represents over 40 countries and serves as the definitive international body governing how organizations create, manage, and preserve records as evidence of their activities.

The subcommittee's formal scope covers "standardization of principles for the creation and management of documents, records and archives as evidence of transactions and covering all media including digital multimedia and paper."

Rather than waiting for technological disruption to occur, SC 11 has adopted what information management expert Stephen Clarke describes as a "pre-emptive standardization" approach for emerging technologies. This represents a significant strategic evolution from the traditional model of codifying established practices after they become widespread.

"By engaging with new technologies early in their development, SC 11 aims to ensure that the fundamental requirements for evidence, accountability, and governance are 'designed in' from the outset, rather than being 'bolted on' years later at great expense and difficulty," Clarke writes in his comprehensive analysis of the committee's direction.

Clarke, an IM and AI consultant who previously served as Chief Data Officer and Chief Archivist of New Zealand, notes this proactive approach represents "a crucial lesson learned from previous technological disruptions, where recordkeeping principles were often an afterthought."

Artificial Intelligence Takes Centre Stage

The establishment of Working Group 22 (WG 22) in 2024 marks SC 11's most significant response to technological change in recent years. This dedicated group has been tasked with developing a comprehensive framework to address AI's evolving role in records management, exploring both opportunities and emerging challenges.

According to Clarke's analysis, "The work of WG 22, which only really leapt into real action at the Delft Plenary in May 2025, will also address the critical ethical and societal considerations of managing AI-generated records, particularly concerning privacy, transparency, and accountability."

This reflects growing recognition that artificial intelligence systems are increasingly creating, processing, and managing organizational records without traditional human oversight.

SC 11 has already published initial guidance on two other transformative technologies. ISO/TR 22428-1, "Managing records in cloud computing environments," provides what Clarke describes as "a crucial framework for organizations to assess the risks and issues associated with creating, managing, and storing records in the cloud, a domain where traditional concepts of custody and control are fundamentally challenged."

The committee has also released ISO/TR 24332, exploring blockchain and distributed ledger technology applications for authoritative records. This technical report examines how blockchain's immutable and verifiable characteristics might support or transform traditional recordkeeping practices.

Clarke emphasizes that the committee's emerging technology initiatives build upon its established foundation of core standards, noting: "The strength of this framework lies in its sophisticated, layered, and adaptable structure."

These core standards include:

ISO 15489 : The foundational international standard for records management concepts and principles

: The foundational international standard for records management concepts and principles ISO 30300 series : Management systems for records, providing strategic frameworks for executive-level governance

: Management systems for records, providing strategic frameworks for executive-level governance ISO 16175 : Functional requirements for records management software

: Functional requirements for records management software ISO 23081: Metadata requirements for records management

Clarke explains that "this intelligent structure allows the framework to be both stable and dynamic. The core principles remain constant, while the technical and strategic layers can be updated and expanded to address new challenges and technologies."

Global Membership Drives Consensus

SC 11's authority stems from its diverse international membership, including major national archives such as the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and Library and Archives Canada, professional organizations like ARMA International, and national standards bodies including Standards Australia and the American National Standards Institute.

This broad representation ensures that emerging technology standards reflect global consensus rather than regional preferences, a crucial factor given the borderless nature of cloud computing, AI systems, and blockchain networks.

The committee's proactive approach addresses a critical gap in enterprise technology deployment. Traditional patterns have seen organizations implement new technologies for operational benefits, only to discover years later that fundamental recordkeeping and compliance requirements were not adequately addressed during initial design and deployment phases.

By developing standards frameworks while technologies are still evolving, SC 11 aims to enable organizations to embed compliance and governance requirements from the earliest stages of technology adoption.

Clarke concludes that "the proactive engagement with AI, cloud, and blockchain demonstrates that ISO/TC 46/SC 11 is not merely a custodian of past knowledge but an active and essential participant in shaping the future of information governance."

