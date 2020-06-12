Waikato Regional Council Embraces Secure Digital Collaboration with OpenText

Waikato Regional Council of New Zealand has implemented OpenText Content Suite and OpenText Core Share to provide secure collaboration and mobility, while supporting regulatory compliance and the proper retention and disposition of records.

The Waikato Regional Council (WRC) manages the region’s natural resources, including water, soil, air, geothermal areas and coasts. The WRC processes a high volume of project planning documents, environmental reports, contracts and technical specifications, all subject to public records legislation.

Working with OpenText Professional Services, the WRC upgraded to OpenText Content Suite to manage and govern critical business information and improve the user experience. The Council can easily search and access the right information at the right time, enabling faster and better decision making.

They also added OpenText Core Share, to extend collaboration outside of the organization with its partners and contractors, while offering enterprise-grade security and helping maintain compliance.

“The OpenText content services platform has improved functionality and offers users a better experience and more options. We have the right information at the right time to make the right decision,” said Joanne Bell, Information Management Team Lead at WRC.

“The ability to share information directly from Content Suite using Core Share with our external contractors has been really valuable. With Core Share we can see when external people have viewed documents and what they have done. It gives us much better visibility on who is using our information and how.”

With OpenText Content Server Mobile, WRC has also enabled its field workers to view and interact with content in Content Suite from their mobile device, so they can stay connected and productive when working remotely.

More than 600 professionals working across departments and in the field at WRC, as well as external partners and contractors, can access up-to-date information with increased visibility through OpenText Information Management solutions.