Nutrient Updates SDK with AI Document Tools

Nutrient has released its Q2 2025 Document AI SDK update, introducing artificial intelligence features designed to streamline document processing workflows as enterprises struggle with widespread AI adoption challenges.

Enterprise AI adoption has accelerated dramatically, with 78% of organizations now using AI in at least one business function, yet 42% of C-suite executives report that AI adoption is "tearing their company apart" due to implementation difficulties and organizational friction.

The Raleigh-based document AI company's latest release addresses these challenges with integrated features including AI-powered redaction that combines large language models with traditional approaches for data privacy compliance, and AI text comparison that categorizes and summarizes changes between document versions.

"We're not just wrapping AI and calling it innovation — we're building intelligence into the core of every document experience," said Jonathan Rhyne, co-founder and CEO at Nutrient.

The update expands AI Assistant capabilities across mobile and desktop platforms, including MAUI, Flutter, React Native, and .NET for Android, enabling natural language document interaction. The iOS version now supports multi-document context and summarization.

A key addition is the DWS MCP Server, an open-source tool that enables developers to build document workflows through natural language prompts. The server connects AI agents to accomplish tasks ranging from redacting personally identifiable information to merging PDFs and converting documents.

The release also features a rebuilt Java SDK aligned with Nutrient's modern engine, accessibility upgrades supporting WCAG 2.2 standards, and performance improvements across optical character recognition and PDF conversion processes.

While enterprise AI spending has shifted from experimental budgets to core IT and business unit budgets, reflecting AI's transition from experimental to essential technology, many organizations still face challenges with successful implementation and organizational alignment.

The company serves thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than 15 percent of Global 500 brands and over 130 public sector organizations across 24 countries. Nutrient operates from offices in North Carolina, England, France, and Austria.

https://nutrient.io