ABBYY acquires Singapore-based solution provider

ABBYY has acquired Pericom Singapore, part of the Pericom Group, a leading solution provider based in Singapore. The acquisition strengthens ABBYY’s presence in Asia Pacific following the opening of its Hong Kong office in 2019, long-established office in Japan, and a strong partner network throughout the region. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Singapore ranks first in the Asian Digital Transformation Index and is considered the trading crossroads for innovations in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics and other technologies that span healthcare, security, energy, aviation, defense, smart cities and education. As more Asia Pacific executives look to accelerate their digital business initiatives post-COVID, including 84% of Singapore businesses who have increased their budgets, ABBYY’s growing presence signifies its readiness to meet their digital transformation needs.

“We have had many successful large-scale implementations in the Asia Pacific market working closely with our valuable partners and large system integrators,” commented Ulf Persson, CEO of ABBYY.

“Pericom is among our long-time partners with deep knowledge of the market, and through this acquisition, we are bolstering our corporate sales, extending our customer base and creating a platform for strong expansion with our Digital Intelligence offering in the important Asia Pacific market. We welcome the Pericom team to the ABBYY family.”

ABBYY and Pericom have a proven track record of successful projects in automotive, healthcare and financial services, government agencies and other verticals.

“Pericom is widely regarded as a reputable, experienced player for enhancing cost control, productivity, and information sharing across distributed locations throughout Southeast Asia,” commented Helen Pospelova, SVP of Emerging Markets at ABBYY.

“With the Pericom acquisition, we intend to explore new opportunities and develop existing relations with regional players in Singapore and the APAC region, such as Daimler Financial Services Africa and Asia Pacific, Panasonic Asia Pacific, Mizuho Bank, Adnavem Asia and others. We are delighted to have the Pericom team join ABBYY and strengthen our presence in this market.”

Founded in 1987, Pericom group provides enterprise document imaging and workflow solutions to help organizations enhance cost control, productivity, and information sharing across distributed locations. More than 1,000 customers in the region, across a broad range of industries, use its solutions and its supplementary products to leverage business value from their enterprise content.