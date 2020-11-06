Google launches preview of AI Document processing tools

Google has launched a preview of the Document AI (DocAI) platform, a console for hosted document processing. The company says it’s aimed at automating and validating documents by extracting data from documents and making them available to business apps and users.

Writing on the Google blog, Lewis Liu, Product Manager, Document AI, and Yang Liang, Product Marketing Manager, said that that any company that has to manually extract data from complex documents at scale can greatly benefit from Google Cloud AI.

“Transforming documents into structured data increases the speed of decision making for companies, unlocking measurable business value and helping develop better experiences for customers.

“Historically, doing this at scale hasn’t been efficient. This is why Google Cloud has worked to help businesses use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to automate these processes, and why we’re excited to announce the new Document AI (DocAI) platform, a unified console for document processing.”

Features of the DocAI platform include:

Automate and validate all your documents to streamline compliance workflows, reduce guesswork, and keep data accurate and compliant.

Improve operational efficiency by extracting structured data from unstructured documents and making that available to your business applications and users.

Leverage insights to meet customer expectations and improve CSAT, advocacy, lifetime value, and spend.

Google claims it allows effortless creation and customization of document processing workflows. “Data extraction is now easier because the specialized parsers on the platform are built with Google Cloud’s predefined taxonomy, without the need to perform additional data mapping or training.

“We’re working on additional capabilities for the DocAI platform to rapidly grow its core capabilities and support for additional parsers. All of its specialized parsers are created and fine-tuned to achieve industry-leading accuracy, helping businesses confidently unlock insights from documents with machine learning. General parsers such as OCR (Optical Character Recognition), Form parser, and Document splitter are publicly accessible. You can also request access to specialized parsers such as W9, 1040, W2, 1099-MISC, 1003, invoice, and receipts.”