Tune in for next gen process automation webinars

TCG Process Australia has announced two upcoming webinars devoted to process automation in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Financial Services Industry (FSI) sectors.

The Webinars will be led by newly appointed Managing Director of TCG Process ANZ, Frank Volckmar and PreSales Director, Roger Stanmore.

Since 2006, Frank Volckmar has worked with leading document process automation software companies in Australia and New Zealand, most recently as the COO/CMO for Objective Corporation and previously VP Asia Pacific & Japan for ReadSoft.

Roger Stanmore’s 30 years’ experience in imaging and document process automation, across multiple industries and technologies, has made him one of the most knowledgeable leaders in his field.

He has worked in technical and presales leadership roles for ReadSoft and Kofax across Asia Pacific and has automated processes from customer onboarding to financial processing to claims processing.

TCG Process is an international organization solving business process automation challenges with its DocProStar platform, digitizing and automating complex processes across enterprises like Banking/Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Public Administration and their business process outsourcers or shared services organizations. TCG markets solutions direct-to-customer and via partners, on five continents.

Initially a small invoice capture specialist in Switzerland, the company was acquired by former Kofax/DICOM CEO Arnold von Bueren in 2006 who has since broadened the company’s range of solutions and rewritten the underlying code by adopting a no code/low code application engine.

After experiencing success with its solutions in the European market, TCG Process is now undertaking rapid expansion internationally.

“We have seen, and the analysts have confirmed, that large, enterprise companies are looking at the second generation of capture and process automation products,” said von Bueren.

“They’ve realized that the legacy solutions are difficult to upgrade and/or expand their use. Many times legacy products are simply in maintenance mode from the supplier. Customers want to replace them with a modern, service-oriented product, and a flexible processing platform that gives them the ability to do more.”

DocProStar is a SaaS platform with a RESTful architecture that can interoperate with many legacy systems to deliver process automation without having to rip and replace.

It includes inbuilt AI, RPA, OCR and document classification but can also work with any of big three cloud providers of these solutions [Microsoft, Google, Amazon] or other 3rd party SDKs on the market.

Sixto Suñé, CEO TCG International, believes there are unique problems that financial institutions face that makes it more important for them to automate processes.

“It’s about money! Financial institutions and the products they offer are heavily regulated and bound by lots of government rules and procedures. This means they have a need for tracing and auditing their product agreements and processes.

“Additionally, the processes that surround things like customer applications and onboarding for these financial products need to be executed quickly and efficiently because competition is fierce, and margins are low. In a nutshell, banks and financial institutions are looking to mitigate risk while providing a fantastic customer experience. It’s almost impossible to do this without process automation,” said Suñé.

“The channels through which information flows to these organizations are immense and overwhelming; it’s difficult to properly train and expect employees to enforce compliance in all of these regulatory processes. This is where we come in - it is essential for banks and financial institutions to identify a tool that can rapidly turn documents and unstructured data into real, actionable information. Only now can they utilize that data to make decisions automatically and according to business rules. We do it with an optimal mix of a low code/no code platform, bots, and the customer’s own systems and employees.”

Many established financial organizations also have a patchwork of legacy banking software systems that pose huge challenges to providing that special customer experience. Upgrading these complicated older systems comes with multi-million dollar price tags, so making a huge change of that nature in a short time span can be unrealistic.

Most large financial intuitions are already utilising BPO (business process outsourcers) to meet their process challenges. TCG’s current platform was built with BPOs and shared service centres (SSCs) in mind, with specific implementation models, commercial terms and costing schemes.

“BPOs are a key piece of the puzzle in banking. Anytime we are doing work with a financial institution, we are often also talking to their BPOs or outsourcers,” said Suñé.

“It used to be that these outsourcers felt they needed to have their own technology products to remain relevant. But in our work with BPOs, they are starting to see that relying on a best-in-class vendor for technology can then allow them to focus on being agile and truly focus on their goal of improving the efficiency of their bank customers.”

“As we see today, information exists not only on documents but in other types of media like video, images, social feeds - and this will continue into the future. TCG’s platform has a concept of WYSIWYP, or What You See Is What You Process - we can process information in whatever format or structure it arrives to your organization and apply those key business rules regardless of where that information originates.

“Any solution that will be relevant in the long term will also be focused on interoperability, as we weave together systems from the past and services not even yet created. Forward-thinking processing platforms should be easily able to leverage microservices like fraud detection and IoT in a way that connects them into the process flows seamlessly,” said Suñé.

“TCG Process has invested heavily in developing its next gen process automation product and it is an exciting new entrant to the ANZ market. Its proven ease of use, extensibility and scalability of the unified platform had led to lower costs and improved automation performance for overseas customers, and it is now time to help Australian and New Zealand organisations improve their processes. I am looking forward to engaging interested partners, business process outsourcers and shared service centres to take business process automation to the next level,” said Volckmar.

Webinar Dates and Times are: BPO – Wednesday, November 25, 11am AEDT, FSI – Thursday, November 26, 11am AEDT.

To register visit https://kapara.rdbk.com.au/landers/2b2c7f.html