Data Discovery identifies and protects your unstructured data

We are pleased to announce the new release of Micro Focus Data Discovery 3.3, the latest version of our SaaS-based File Analysis Suite. Data Discovery gives organizations multi-repository management and review across enterprise data. Identify, collect, and organize content to ensure the discovery of sensitive data. Data Discovery quickly and easily empowers customers to identify business data and take action on it.

In this latest release, the primary focus is on increasing the functionality around data optimization, which is important in data cleaning exercises associated with cloud migrations, data privacy, and other business transformation projects. New processing methods have been created to process only the document metadata.

Organizations can process metadata-only documents to index the content or to fully collect the documents. They can now clean large repositories before content scans in a more cost- and time-efficient way.

Summary of enhancements includes:

New option to index document metadata only.

Data process monitoring on background tasks.

New document grid view to identify files for more detailed analysis.

Updated navigation panel for all UIs.

New workspace template including new categories.

Updates that provide a more interactive and intuitive user interface.

Additionally, multiple enhancements to Connect, Analyze, and Manage within Data Discovery 3.3 enrich the overall document processing experience.

Within Connect, we’ve added a new grammar region section that will help customers select the most appropriate and efficient sensitive data grammars based on the regions and countries.

In Manage, the Activity tab of the workbook detail panel features a new "Index Content“ option. Once data cleaning is complete, customers can index selected files for detailed sensitive data analysis, e.g., personally identifiable information.

Data Discovery will identify and protect your unstructured data and strengthen your overall cyber resilience. It will enable enterprises to:

Configure how repositories are processed and categorized with Connect.

Analyze data under management with Analyze.

Organize, review, and export data with Manage.

Learn more at https://www.microfocus.com/en-us/products/data-discovery/overview