IDC Identifies the New Enterprise Applications: Modern, Modular, and Transformational

COVID-19 and the sudden shift to remote work has highlighted the inadequacies of legacy software according to a new report from International Data Corporation (IDC).

According to a recent IDC survey, 75% of organizations are currently adjusting their IT road maps to reduce the costs of current systems, enable easy execution, and create operational efficiencies in financial reporting, project management, and employee experience.

Organizations now demand modern enterprise applications as they move toward complete automation and digitization. Modular enterprise applications are focused on delivering business capabilities that are constructed to be fluid and quickly consume data, logic, intelligence, and workflows.

Modular enterprise applications can be built into any configuration such that the outcome achieved from them is significantly better than the sum of its components. Innovations such as robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, natural language processing, blockchain, virtual assistants, IoT, and AR/VR make the applications more streamlined and intelligent. And configuring outcomes is easier with modular components as they allow the business to run the way it needs but without adding complex workflows.

Modular applications become transformational for business when tasks can be added quickly to augment and extend business processes. Constructing business processes becomes easier by using TaskApps to digitize, automate, and complete one aspect of a business process yielding immediate efficiency and productivity gains.

TaskApps can be part of a larger cloud-based application or connect to these larger individual enterprise applications via APIs. TaskApps are closely related to the low-code/no-code development movement, where nontechnical employees can create standalone mobile, web, or PC applications.

TaskApp builders give the application users the ability to streamline a particular workflow or distill a specific task embedded in a larger platform into a simpler interface.

"Measuring the success of modern, modular, and transformational enterprise applications will be done by reducing the clicks, streamlining workflows, automating manual processes, and ultimately saving time," said Mickey North Rizza, vice president, Enterprise Applications and Digital Commerce.

"We also expect metrics and KPIs will improve with more actionable insights that bring better business performance regardless of the employee location and device used because of the interactions with the modular enterprise application."

Modular enterprise applications bring a multitude of benefits for the enterprise buyer. The benefits most associated with these new modular enterprise applications and TaskApps include:

Adaptability, flexibility, and automation

Convergence of previously siloed workflows

Creation of new automated workflows

Use of capabilities as needed

Ease of innovation and scalability

Line-of-business empowerment

Pathway toward autonomous enterprise

Increased efficiency and productivity resulting in better KPIs

Actionable insights that drive real value creation

These benefits are just the tip of the iceberg. The power of these modular enterprise applications is in the full value creation realized by the enterprise as it uses the systems. Organizations already using modular enterprise applications have commented on the power of the systems, their real-time aspects, the ability to quickly scale up or down as needed, and the capacity to connect customers, employees, and suppliers as required.