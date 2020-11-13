Push continues to digitise WWII service records

The National Archives of Australia has signed contracts totalling $A4.4 million for the bulk digitisation of more than 650,000 Second World War service records.

Fuji Xerox BusinessForce and W&F Pascoe will digitise the two largest Second World War series held by the National Archives – B883 (Personnel services records for the Second Australian Imperial Force 1939-47) and B884 (Personnel service records for Citizen Military Forces 1937-47) - by mid-2023.

Work has commenced on series B884 and records digitised under the contracts will be made progressively available free of charge to the public via the National Archives website from December 2020. More than 220,000 Second World War service records are already digitised.

National Archives’ Director-General David Fricker said the contracts marked a milestone in the four-year, $A10 million project to digitise the majority of Second World War records.

“The World War II service records are among the most popular in our vast collection and this project will ensure Australians can access almost one million of these records digitally by 2023,” Mr Fricker said.

“We are employing a mix of supplier and in-house digitisation on this project and these contracts will deliver the bulk of outsourced digitisation work.

“We’re proud to be working with our commercial partners on a project of national significance that will safeguard our Second World War documentary heritage into the future.”