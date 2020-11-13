The New Digital Government

In a rapidly changing environment, Australia’s ability to adapt and continue to deliver critical services has been tested. Organisations across Australia now have an urgent need for flexible and secure access to their corporate information.

Government organisations are implementing new technology that enables them to work seamlessly from anywhere, and that allows them to effectively collaborate across organisations without unnecessary and time-consuming processes and procedures.

The need to collaborate across jurisdictions has increased as customer expectations relating to service delivery have risen. Digitisation has also accelerated as organisations adapt to new remote working practices. Maintaining security and governance across environments is crucial as organisations rapidly deploy new technology to enhance their capabilities.

Transformation through Modern Cloud Technology

As organisations adapt, they are seeking to enhance their capabilities through modern cloud technology solutions that are flexible and meet their unique business requirements are more critical than ever.

The transformation required at an organisational level when implementing new technology and processes is an ongoing challenge. Many organisations are changing the way they work as they adapt quickly to learning new tools and technologies that are replacing legacy systems and face to face interactions. Such transformation relies on a culture of adaptability, flexibility and resilience.

New technology cannot merely be deployed without supporting an organisation through the process. Technology does not have a history of being intuitive and easy to use, and the challenge around user adoption is not new. Technology solutions need to be easy for employees to utilise and master, and in the best-case scenario, the transition to new technology should be seamless.

Organisations that support a change management culture are more likely to successfully embrace new technology. Solutions that are intuitive by design and cater to existing workflows enable a smooth transition. Many organisations resist in implementing new technology based on the internal challenges that often outweigh the need to improve internal systems, however, modern technology is available that allows a seamless transition through the adaptation of existing systems and processes.

Modernising Information Management and Governance

Information management and governance is a crucial obligation across Government organisations, and many legacy systems have been unable to support remote working practices, without unnecessarily administrative processes involved. Organisations have come to us seeking advice on how they maintain security and governance across new remote working environments. Modern technology provides ‘’zero-touch’’ approach to security, governance and compliance. This is achieved through AI functionality and intelligent discovery services, allowing users to focus on the core aspects of their role rather than administrative burdens.

We have helped organisations digitise their information management and governance systems that operate across the highest levels of security and compliance. Our Information Management solution, Citadel-IX, takes an organisation’s existing systems and processes, and enables seamless access across remote environments, without compromising on security, governance or compliance.

Citadel-IX provides organisations with capabilities and technology to better manage information resources, and find reliable, authentic and accessible evidence of their business activities. Currently supporting over 23,000 users Australia-wide, Citadel-IX continues to grow as we support those who are now working remotely, providing secure access to vital corporate information in these uncertain times.

Zero Touch Information Management

Citadel-IX provides a comprehensive, end to end functionality to identify records in any enterprise repository, automatically classify records in any business system against approved Records Authorities, apply retention and other information management policies to records and detects and protects sensitive data.

Key features of Citadel-IX:

Autoclassification – AI functionality automatically classifies digital records from corporate repositories to comply with relevant records authorities.

– AI functionality automatically classifies digital records from corporate repositories to comply with relevant records authorities. Findability & Discovery - Intelligent Discovery Services (IDS), powered by Micro Focus IDOL, enable out-of-the-box connection to 150 data repository types behind and beyond your firewall.

- Intelligent Discovery Services (IDS), powered by Micro Focus IDOL, enable out-of-the-box connection to 150 data repository types behind and beyond your firewall. Reporting & Visualisation – Feature-rich reporting and visualisation capability enables the development of reporting and dashboards with tools available within the platform or by connecting 3rd party tools such as Microsoft PowerBI.

– Feature-rich reporting and visualisation capability enables the development of reporting and dashboards with tools available within the platform or by connecting 3rd party tools such as Microsoft PowerBI. Governance & Strategy - a comprehensive toolset to support organisations with the implementation of a robust Information Governance Strategy across the enterprise.

- a comprehensive toolset to support organisations with the implementation of a robust Information Governance Strategy across the enterprise. Innovation & Creative Ideas - Citadel-IX™ is a next-generation, information management and governance platform to automate the capture and management of electronic, physical and hybrid documents and records.

- Citadel-IX™ is a next-generation, information management and governance platform to automate the capture and management of electronic, physical and hybrid documents and records. Security and Confidentiality- manage document and record access to ensure the confidentiality, security, and integrity of records. Citadel-IX is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and has been designed to meet the requirements of the Australian Government Information Security Manual and runs on an ASD Certified Cloud Service (for Software-as-a-Service deployments).

Please get in touch with us if you are having challenges within your organisation relating to secure remote access to information, maintaining security, governance or compliance, or simply want to chat about information management best practices.

https://citadelgroup.com.au/contact-us/

Stewart Hollingdrake is Director of Sales at The Citadel Group Limited