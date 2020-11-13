Platform Marketplace heads new agenda for DTA

The Morrison Government is hitting reset on its Digital Transformation strategy, to help reach its goal of all Australian government services being available digitally by 2025.

Minister for Government Services has told the Digital Transformation Agency’s Digital Summit 2020 that “If we are to reap the benefits of digital transformation for Australia we have to push harder and faster, we have to innovate, and we have to get the private and public sector working together perhaps in ways they haven’t done before.”

“The settings, expectations and needs of businesses and individuals have dramatically changed over the last 12 months,” he said.

“We are progressing a whole new host of approaches, strategies and initiatives that are seeking to address this, but we cannot do it in isolation.

“So, I have asked the DTA to refresh the Digital Transformation Strategy to take into account the changed world we find ourselves in now.

“This strategy update will be focused on delivering the services Australians rely on as soon as possible, to help those most in need and to support the nation’s economic recovery.

The DTA will be releasing a discussion paper on its new strategy and requesting insights from government, businesses, academia and other interested parties.

Roberts also outlined to the Digital Summit 2020 the drive to develop a “platform marketplace” will enable government agencies to find and reuse existing government platforms.

“In 2021, the Whole of Government Architecture taskforce, led by the DTA, will deliver a draft Government Business Architecture that will provide a holistic Government Business Model supported by architecture, platforms and a framework to drive and orchestrate cross-agency services.

“This will give the government the ability to identify strategic capabilities as well as gaps and make informed investment decisions across the entire technology portfolio,” he said.

“Right now, we have to approach a number of different providers for the end to end capabilities to deliver on a platform, which takes time and money on both the government and the industry side.

“The creation of a Platforms Marketplace will provide guided procurement pathways and digital sourcing advice to deliver platforms that are scalable, reusable and better value for money.”