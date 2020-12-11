Compu-Stor wins NSW government digital deal

NSW Trustee & Guardian has appointed Compu-Stor as its preferred supplier for document management services. This expands Compu-Stor’s range of services provided to the NSW Government with the addition of invoice automation, as from November 2020.

“After a rigorous tender process, Compu-Stor demonstrated that they have the skill, technology and capability to deliver a value for money solution for NSW Trustee & Guardian,” said Adam Dent, Chief Executive Officer.

“Improving our document automation, especially accounts payable, means our customers are better supported and our suppliers can be assured that they will be paid accurately and on time.”

“These efficiencies also mean our staff can spend more time delivering high quality services to our customers at critical moments in their lives.”

The NSW Government agency is responsible for managing legal, health and financial decisions for many NSW Citizens who choose or are appointed by a court or tribunal to have it act as a financial manager and guardian. It is based at the Justice Precinct Offices in Parramatta with a network of offices throughout NSW.

According to its 2019-20 Annual Report, a focus on automation, process enhancements and digitisation has freed up staff to work on the more complex aspects of providing services to customers and reduce the impact of increasing demand.

As a family owned Australian business with over 30 years of experience in delivering records management services across Australia for both public and private sector organisations, Compu-Stor will enable NSW Trustee & Guardian to reduce manual, low-value, repetitive document handling in-house and to improve processing efficiency, user experience, and throughput, while expanding the scope of document digitisation to all available document types including both accounts payable and non-accounts payable.

Compu-Stor will be providing support for the Department via its DTS – Digital Transformation Solutions digital division, providing solutions around digital workflow, imaging and integration, in addition to document storage in its records management facility.

“We are delighted to be awarded such an important partnership with NSW Trustee and Guardian. Given Compu-Stor’s strong background in supporting organisations with accounts payable records management solutions. We are confident that we will meet the high expectations we have been requested to deliver. My team and I look forward to working alongside the Trustee & Guardian team to support the NSW community,” said Jeremy Manford, CEO Compu-Stor.

During 2019-20 NSW Trustee & Guardian completed deployment of foundational mobility infrastructure and software as part of its Anywhere, Any Device initiative. This also provided the capability to implement a split working model and have staff work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During 2019-20 NSW Trustee & Guardian completed deployment of foundational mobility infrastructure and software as part of its Anywhere, Any Device initiative. This also provided the capability to implement a split working model and have staff work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.