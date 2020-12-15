EncompaaS Boosts Global Presence with Appointment of David Gould

EncompaaS, global provider of a cloud-based compliance platform automating governance of on-premises, cloud and application information repositories, has announced the appointment of experienced U.S.-based information management and governance executive, David Gould as Chief Customer Officer.

Gould has over 10 years’ experience as a senior executive in the information management and governance market across North America, EMEA and the Asia Pacific. He is recognised as an industry thought leader and senior domain expert in advanced, next generation information governance products and corporate programs.

Gould has worked for the last eleven years at HP, HPE and Micro Focus, where he was responsible for the Secure Content Management business built on Content Manager, previously known as TRIM.

Based in San Francisco, Gould becomes a senior member of EncompaaS’s executive team led by Australian-based founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jesse Todd. With them, he is responsible for realising the company’s global vision to automatically manage enterprise content, applying rules and policies behind the scenes, so users can use whatever application is best suited to their roles.

As Chief Customer Officer, Gould will work closely with EncompaaS clients to help them accelerate digital transformation for compliance, privacy and team productivity. His appointment is a key element in EncompaaS’s global growth strategy, boosting the company’s presence in the important U.S. market, and strengthening the ability to engage with major global clients.

“My goal at EncompaaS is to leverage my ability to create strong, binding customer relationships based on innovation, market commitment and expertise,” said Gould. “It is exciting to join an organisation at the forefront of next generation content services that I have admired from afar as a partner. Now I have the opportunity to be on the inside and help lead a very dynamic team with a true passion for great customer outcomes.”

EncompaaS CEO Jesse Todd

CEO Jesse Todd welcomed Gould to the EncompaaS executive team. “David has an excellent reputation as a thought leader in the information governance sector worldwide, as well as a strong track record of articulating strategically important enterprise information governance solutions across a wide variety of industry sectors,” said Todd. “Couple this with his long- standing relationship with myself and a number of other EncompaaS staff, and it made perfect sense for David to come on board as part of our global growth plans.”

EncompaaS’s innovative cloud platform drives enhanced manage-in-place compliance capabilities across the enterprise. By leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation, EncompaaS discovers, analyses, enriches, manages, and disposes of content according to policy – delivering seamless governance and greater productivity, while fast tracking digital transformation initiatives.

Customers benefit from real-time analysis, management, and visualisation of their enterprise data holdings, presented via an intuitive and responsive management dashboard. With EncompaaS, organisations can rapidly configure the platform to identify and manage- in-place content found in Microsoft Teams, One Drive, SharePoint Online, Share Drives, and other information repositories. Enterprise data is completely and transparently transformed into a valuable asset that is easy to manage and leverage in a compliant and safe manner, regardless of location, creation method or use case.

EncompaaS’s cloud-based compliance platform delivers intelligent, automated governance across all of an organisation’s on-premises content repositories, cloud repositories and cloud application services. EncompaaS automatically manages enterprise content, applying rules and policies behind the scenes, so users can use whatever application is best suited to their roles.

By analysing information within content repositories with machine learning and AI, EncompaaS visualises content patterns and themes to understand its significance. With these insights, organisations can manage enterprise content compliantly, migrate it to new digital platforms, and retire it in accordance with legislation and corporate policy.

EncompaaS’s international team specialise in regulated sectors, including government, financial services, and pharmaceuticals.

EncompaaS has been approved by Microsoft to run on Azure and is available in AppSource, the Azure Marketplace and through specialist provider Informotion. For more information, visit https://encompaas.cloud/.