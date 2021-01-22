iCognition achieves ISO27001 Information Security Management certification

Information Management and Governance (IMG) specialist, iCognition, has achieved full ISO27001:2013 Information Security Management certification. The recently awarded certification covers all information security aspects of the delivery, management and support of iCognition’s Electronic Document and Records Management software as a service (EDRMSaaS).

EDRMSaaS.Cloud is iCognition’s highly secure, robust EDRMS cloud service delivered on Microsoft Azure Central.

In 2020 iCognition completed the transition of a number of clients to its EDRMSaaS.Cloud service. These include Tasmanian Department of Primary Industry, Parks, Water and the Environment, Perpetual Limited, The Geo Group Australia and Catholic Education Canberra/Goulburn. This is in addition to University of NSW extending their Micro Focus Content Manager cloud service for a fourth year.

“ISO27001 certification gives our customers complete confidence that we will manage their information securely in our cloud service”, said Nigel Carruthers-Taylor, iCognition Executive Director.

“The ISO27001 security standard guarantees that iCognition will apply rigorous security policies, processes, technology and resources in delivering our cloud service. Combined with the Australian Government certified Azure Central infrastructure, this means clients can trust us with their information and be assured we provide quality support and resources.”

“This ISO27001 certification is the result of our team’s hard work to design our support and cloud provision to meet this security and quality standard. The team made a big effort to achieve the certification and also aligned our services to ITIL v4 in the process”, said Mr Carruthers-Taylor.

“I am very proud of our team, and I am looking forward to an exciting 2021 where interest in our cloud service is gaining momentum after a tricky, COVID affected 2020.”

Security is a key driver for organisations to move to their EDRMS to the cloud, as many organisations struggle to keep their EDRMS’ updated, patched and configured to best practice and the latest security requirements.

iCognition’s cloud offering is continuously improved and is a government standard highly-secure and robust platform encrypted end-to-end, managed to the ISO27001 Information Security Management standard, and can be delivered with iCognition’s optional innovations that provide additional value-for-money.

