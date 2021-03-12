Mark43 signs landmark Records Management deal with NSW Police

The 18,000-user New South Wales Police Force (NSWPF) has become the first international customer for the US firm Mark43’s single-platform Records Management System (RMS) and Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) platform.

Mark43 will provide and implement the call-taking, dispatch, records, investigations, and forensics components of the new Integrated Policing Operations System (IPOS) for NSWPF. After the rigorous process of choosing a vendor, NSWPF has selected Mark43 to institute transformational change across the force and bring a modularized solution that will create process efficiency for users, reduce data entry time, decrease incident response times, and improve officer safety through real-time field monitoring and in-time information.

As one of the largest police forces in the world, NSWPF's approximately 18,000 sworn officers will leverage Mark43's technology to make operations more efficient across the state of New South Wales. NSWPF is Australia's oldest and largest police organization providing community-based policing to a population of nearly 8 million people in the state of New South Wales. With more than 400 stations, NSWPF also serves a wide range of ethnic communities that speak over 30 languages.

"Ensuring the safety of the community of New South Wales is our top priority," said Deputy Commissioner Corporate Services, Mal Lanyon. "In partnership with Mark43, NSW Police Force is equipping our frontline police with the best digital technology and capabilities available in the world to prevent, disrupt and respond to crime and serve the needs of our community," said Deputy Commissioner Lanyon.

"Signing with New South Wales Police Force solidifies Mark43's presence in the international public safety market," said Scott Crouch, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mark43.

"With this historic partnership, Mark43 is bringing our tried and true approach to one of the largest police forces in the English speaking world, and we look forward to working side by side with the New South Wales Police team to modernize public safety technology in Australia."

The NSW Police Force - Australia's oldest and largest police organisation and one of the biggest in the English-speaking world – has been on a quest to move from a hard copy paradigm into digital information management. At Micro Focus Realize 2018, Jeff Greenwood, Manager, Process and Records Services, NSW Police Force, outlined the story so far.

