Esker and Hexaware Partner on AI-driven Automation

Esker has announced its partnership with Hexaware Technologies, a global IT consulting and digital solutions provider with offices in Sydney and Melbourne, to offer Esker’s automation solution suite for Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Order-to-Cash (O2C) processes.

“A lot of our customers are experiencing rapid growth and are seeking accelerated automation to help them navigate the challenges of maintaining effective operations in a largely remote business environment, spurred by the pandemic,” said Sushil Nimkar, AVP of Business Transformation and Digital Automation at Hexaware Technologies.

“We are dedicated to bringing continuous value to our customers and keep them engaged in the long-term, and Esker will play a significant role in helping us deliver on that promise. Esker’s high-performing platform and vast global presence stood out against other solution providers, with its ability to make our offerings even more competitive and valuable.”

Hexaware will serve as an implementation and reseller partner for Esker’s Order-to-Cash and Procure-to-Pay solution suite.

“A big differentiator between Esker and other partners was its platform’s flexibility. With other partners in the past, that level of customization simply wasn’t available,” said Nimkar.

“We anticipate our partnership with Esker will strengthen our digital managed services, which has been a cornerstone in driving Hexaware’s business.”

https://www.hexaware.com