TCG Builds a Bridge between Business & IT

With its newest product release, DocProStar 2021, TCG Process has brought BPMN, or Business Process Model and Notation, to the expanding intelligent automation and document processing market.

Transforming business processes requires both business and technical teams to work together towards a common goal. Yet each team may describe process changes using different terminology and thus find it hard to truly understand the other. Only a rare few manage to traverse the divide.

How do organisations make it easy for business process owners and analysts to understand the technical steps being taken by the IT teams in automating processes?

TCG thinks it can help. BPMN is a standard for business process modelling that provides a graphical notation for specifying business processes in a process diagram. The objective of BPMN is to support business process management, for both technical users and business users, by providing a notation that is intuitive to business users, yet able to represent complex process semantics.

BPMN has been designed to provide a standard notation readily understandable by all business stakeholders, typically including business analysts, technical developers, and business managers. BPMN can therefore be used to support the generally desirable aim of all stakeholders on a project adopting a common language to describe processes, helping to avoid communication gaps that can arise between business process design and implementation.

Caption: TCG DocProStar 2021 now offers the ability to model and automate processes using standardised Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN).

In addition to delivering BPMN to assist collaboration by business users, the new release of DocProStar 2021 includes 90+ new features and process activities touching all 3 pillars of the platform: Capture, Understand and Automate.

Improvements for technical users included scanning functionality integrated into verification interfaces, improved mobile capture options, dynamic forms bot to reduce the set-up of capture from online forms from hours to seconds, native integration to Microsoft’s Power Automate, along with automatic process testing tools to accelerate deployment. On top of the new functionality announced, TCG also introduced several user interface enhancements to make the platform more intuitive to new users.

These improvements mean companies can build and adapt processes at record speed to support operational demands, improve the customer experience and ensure compliance at every step.

Arnold von Buren, Founder and CEO of TCG, is a veteran of the industry and “remembers when simple imaging applications were considered cutting edge technology.” He adds, “we are by no means finished yet; we have many exciting ideas on how TCG Process can improve business process automation for its customers.”

Arnold says TCG will continue to improve core IDP capabilities in capture, classification and extraction by deploying advanced technologies and will invest heavily in automation and orchestration capabilities to accelerate application design/implementation and improve decision management and extensibility options.

“Since launching TCG in Australia last year, we have been working closely with system integrator and BPO partners in the banking, insurance and government markets,” said Frank Volckmar, Managing Director of TCG Australia.

“While feedback on DocProStar’s modern architecture, performance and capabilities has been overwhelming positive, each new release enables us to deliver value to customers and partners, smarter and faster. Fast and accurate automation of complex and/or high-volume data ingestion processes is an absolute requisite for any organisation aiming to compete is this digital world, and TCG and our partners are here to support their transformation.”

TCG Process is an international organization helping companies to bring structure, control and automation to mission-critical processes with its enterprise process automation platform, DocProStar. The platform digitizes and automates complex processes across Banking, Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Public Administration and their business process outsourcers or shared services organizations. TCG Process markets solutions direct-to-customer and via partners, on 5 continents.

TCG Process’ DocProStar combines capture, intelligent document processing (IDP) and process automation to offer automation, auditability and adaptability for organizations trying to manage a daily deluge of high-value documents.

