Chemist Warehouse goes digital with NAB and Slyp

NAB has announced that one of its largest transaction customers, Chemist Warehouse will be offering its customers the option of itemised, digital receipts, using Slyp technology.

This function is now live across more than 460 stores across Australia with itemised smart receipts instead being delivered directly to customers via the NAB mobile banking app.

More than 120,000 NAB customers have already opted in to receive digital receipts ensuring the bank and Slyp are on track to make digital receipts used by half of all Australian by the middle of next year.

Andrew Irvine, Group Executive for NAB’s Business and Private Bank said, “The explosion of new technology is making many things extinct and traditional paper receipts are no exception.

“Paper receipts are often a pain for both businesses and their customers. Getting digital receipts within the NAB app just makes more sense and will make life a lot easier for our customers. That’s what any new tech should be about.

“This is an exciting evolution in payments across Australia and we’re delighted to be driving the change in partnership with Slyp.”

Jack Gance Chairman and Co-Founder of Chemist Warehouse Group said “As Australia’s leading pharmacy retailer we strive to provide our customers with the latest in technological innovation to enhance their in-store experience and we’re proud to be setting the standard when it comes to digitisation within the industry.

“We’re delighted to have launched Slyp Smart Receipts to improve our environmental footprint and simplify the checkout process for both our customers and our retailers.

“Intuitive and easily accessible, smart receipts are the next, logical step forward in the transformation of the retail experience and move towards a more sustainable in-store approach.”

Paul Weingarth, Co-Founder and CEO of Slyp said, “We’re on a mission to eradicate paper receipts from the retail sector and make sure that by this time next year, one in two Australians have access to the smart receipt experience.

“The retail sector has been calling for a smart alternative for years and the uptake we’ve seen in recent months tells us that both merchants and their customers firmly agree. For Chemist Warehouse customers, the delivery of smart receipts via SMS or through their bank app will provide an environmentally friendly, digital record of their purchase.

“With the backing of NAB, further support and integration with other major banks, and by partnering with leading retailers like Chemist Warehouse, we’re on a path to transform the Australian retail sector, streamline the payments process and bring retailers closer to their customers while saving our environment from unnecessary destruction”.

Slyp Smart Receipts are currently available in the receipt section of the NAB mobile app for purchases made in select retailers and hospitality venues across Australia. For more information about the digital receipt solution click here.