Kapish delivers secure EDRMS cloud for the CSIRO 

Australia’s national science agency CSIRO has gone live with a new records management system secured by Kapish, a global leader in secure enterprise information management. Under the landmark three-year agreement, Kapish is supporting the complex record, regulatory, data and content management needs of CSIRO users in the secure cloud.

As global innovators and one of the most multi-disciplinary research organisations in the world, CSIRO solves some of Australia’s greatest social challenges through innovative science and technology collaborations.

The Kapish Content Manager Cloud platform going live across the agency enables Australia’s top scientists to undertake their important research projects with maximum collaboration and minimal downtime, enabling multiple research hubs to securely work together over vast geographies.

Previously known as Citadel IX, the solution is being rebranded as the Kapish Content Manager Cloud platform. Solution provider and CM add-on developer Kapish was acquired by Citadel in 2016.

Ryan Harris, General Manager at Kapish, said: “As Citadel continues its rapid growth across numerous business units, we are simplifying our branding to reduce confusion for our customers and partners. Kapish is a well-known and trusted brand in the market for secure information management and governance solutions, and we are pivoting to the Kapish name as our primary branding. Kapish will remain a Citadel Group company.”

As an early adopter of cloud-based solutions and an organisation very familiar with technology, with staff and researchers located throughout Australia and right around the world, the CSIRO needs to collaborate seamlessly and securely with both internal and external stakeholders in the cloud.

Cyber and information security is a mission-critical priority, with ransomware attacks on the rise and cyber intrusions on government systems, critical infrastructure and other information networks a real and increasing threat to Australia’s national interests.

CSIRO’s sensitive information now has the highest available level of protection thanks to Kapish’s dual achievements of ISO 27001 certification and assessment at the PROTECTED level by Information Security Registered Assessor Program (IRAP), the first publicly available platform to achieve such a high level of security recognition.

With a thorough commitment to issues relating to security, Kapish (part of The Citadel Group) successfully addressed more than 850 processes and procedures to achieve the IRAP Assessment.

Stewart Hollingdrake, Head of Business Development at Kapish, said: “The real benefit to CSIRO going live with Kapish Content Manager Cloud is they can outsource information management and secure data storage as a fully managed service that safely connects their worldwide workforce and continuously evolves to respond to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”

Mark McConnell, Citadel’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said the selection of Kapish to provide the service stands as an outstanding endorsement of the superior quality of the Kapish Content Manager Cloud platform.

“This flagship agreement with such an important and influential client stands apart because it is with the national agency that is responsible for setting the government’s ICT agenda. Kapish Content Manager Cloud remains the only publicly available PROTECTED level IRAP assessed platform nationally, making both the ISO 27001 certification and IRAP assessment testament to our hard work and commitment to bringing an unparalleled layer of security to our valued clients, including the CSIRO.”

http://kapish.com.au/products/content-manager-cloud/