Digital Experience Labs partners with TCG Process

Digital Experience Labs has provided digital automation solutions and transformation services to industry innovators throughout A/NZ since 2018. It has now announced a partnership with TCG, developer the no-code intelligent document processing (IDP) automation platform, DocProStar.

Automation of critical business processes is on the agenda of all of the progressive organisations that Digital Experience Labs has worked with over the years, but according to CEO and Founder, Luis Nejo, “IDP is still an area of the digital automation industry that is underserved by industry heavyweights who offer old, complex ways of solving problems.

“DocProStar is a robust and well-architected solution that offers a rapid and highly extensible way to handle the ever-growing influx of documents needed to start, support and close out critical business processes” says Nejo.

The DocProStar platform offers a modern, no-code approach to intelligent document processing from ingestion, interpretation, categorisation combined with sophisticated business process automation capabilities that has been proven to significantly increase productivity, reduce operating expenses, improve accuracy and compliance, and deliver better customer experiences.

Frank Volckmar, Australian Managing Director for TCG states “The low/no code space has exploded over the last few years and organisations are in need of specialists to help them understand how to strategically adopt no-code into their roadmaps. The decision to partner with Digital Experience Labs, given their focus on this vertical and their obsession with customer success, was an easy one.”

DocProStar combines intelligent document processing and process automation in a single platform. Streamlining end-to-end processes while enabling legacy systems through the provision of "blackbox" services. With scalable services to support high volume processing and flexible deployment options, it offers: