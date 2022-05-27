Tasmania’s $A150M plan for state-wide electronic medical record

The Tasmanian Liberal Government has announced a $A150 million investment to upgrade digital health infrastructure over the next four years. It is proposing to become the first Australian state to deliver a fully integrated healthcare system.

The 2022-23 State Budget commitment forms part of a Digital Health Strategy and it is anticipated more than $A475 million will be allocated to this project over the next 10 years as the strategy is further scoped and developed.

These funds will launch of a new state-wide fully integrated care platform that will enable hospitals, GPs, community health, allied health, and other specialist providers to seamlessly communicate and share information with each other.

In the first four years, Public Health will trial a new centralised and secure Electronic Medical Record system and launch a state-wide patient record viewer that connects all public and private health and care providers.

Existing virtual care technologies, including telehealth will be upgraded so more patients can receive care in their home or in their community.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff maintains the changes will also help keep people out of hospital when they don't need to be there.

"The changes will also free up clinicians to spend more time on clinical activities and caring for patients, and less time on administrative tasks and chasing up paperwork," Mr Rockliff said.

AMA Tasmania President and Lauderdale GP Dr John Saul has welcomed the move, saying the system's been stuck in the pen-and-paper and fax machine era.

