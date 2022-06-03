Kapish CM Cloud supports Yoorrook Justice Commission

Enterprise software and security company Kapish has been appointed to provide Information and Communication Technology (ICT) managed services for the Yoorrook Justice Commission as it establishes an official record of the impact of colonisation in Victoria.

Established by the Victorian State Government with the powers of a Royal Commission, the Yoorrook Justice Commission has been awarded a budget of $A44.45 million to conduct its inquiry with a final report due by June 30, 2024.

Submissions are now being received from the Aboriginal community, and can be made in any form, including writing, photos, video or audio recording, artwork or cultural artefact. Public hearings are also underway, with a series of forums across Victoria, and underpinned by Kapish’s secure content management cloud.

Through its ‘Commission as a service’ offering, Kapish (a Citadel Group company) is delivering managed IT support for almost 50 full-time Commission staff until mid-2024. Kapish’s expertise was honed during its work on the Royal Commission into the Management of Police Informants and The Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System.

As well as supplying and supporting an extensive suite of hardware and software, Kapish is providing cloud services with Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) PROTECTED level classification to collect, store and archive culturally sensitive stories submitted in a range of forms.

Mark McConnell, The Citadel Group Chief Executive, said: “Our ‘Commission as a Service’ approach has matured into a scalable and repeatable records management solution within complex organisations.

“That we can stand up a fully operational service in a very tight timeframe is testament to our professional capability, flexibility, agility and maturity. The clear benefit to the client is knowing they are in safe hands and free to focus on the important work of the Commission.”