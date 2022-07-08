Australia’s PM&C moves ahead with RecordPoint

The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C) has selected RecordPoint as its records and information management platform.

The department supports the Prime Minister as head of the Australian Government, while supporting Cabinet activities, and includes a range of important portfolio agencies. It has over 1000 staff mostly based in Canberra.

With Records365, PM&C will deliver automated classification, data management and retention capabilities across its federated array of information platforms.

This will enhance the organization’s compliance and privacy posture and play an important role in supporting the Department’s crucial role in promoting Australian policies both nationally and on the global stage.

PM&C joins several Australian Federal agencies that partner with RecordPoint, including:

- Digital Transformation Agency

- ASIC

- Australian Prudential Regulation Authority

- Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission

Also, the Office of the Official Secretary to the Governor-General has selected RecordPoint as its records and information management partner, supporting its digital transformation program.

The department supports the Governor General and stakeholders in their work to promote Australia’s values and interests nationally and around the globe.

https://www.recordpoint.com