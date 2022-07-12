Kapish’s Cloud platform to drive Whole of ACT Government

The ACT Government’s complex record management needs will be met in the secure cloud by Kapish, under a new Whole of Government three-year deal (with extension options) worth $A4 million.

Kapish (a Citadel Group company) will support the regulatory, data and content requirements of 5,800 ACT Government users.

Kapish’s secure Kapish Content Manager Cloud was selected as the solution best suited to driving the ACT Government’s transition to a single cloud-based record management system.

The project will be migrating 10 separate existing data instances onto Kapish Content Manager Cloud, bringing business units that have traditionally operated separate systems together onto a Whole of Government cloud platform.

Kapish Content Manager Cloud will now enable them to fully manage and maintain compliance and functionality across a suite of platforms.

In doing so, Kapish’s solution will help support changes to work practices such as increased remote working and will underpin an agile operational model that securely supports cross-location collaboration with a protected cloud-first approach.

Kapish’s future-proofed cloud EDRMS solution will be able to cover the extensive digital record collection of the ACT Government in a straightforward and secure way that delivers significant time and cost savings.

The ACT Government now joins the growing stable of significant clients supported by Kapish, including CSIRO, Brisbane City Council, NSW Crown Solicitor’s Office and Yoorrook Justice Commission.

Stewart Hollingdrake, Head of Business Development at Kapish, said: “This contract with the ACT Government closely follows our significant information management contract with CSIRO, cementing our position as Canberra’s go-to enterprise information management partner. We provide a cost-effective, low risk, proven system that underpins a modern workplace and delivers the best protection from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”

Mark McConnell, Citadel’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Customers see our five-year worldwide partnership with Micro Focus and know we are perfectly placed to safely manage every step of their information flow thanks to secure cloud capability for Micro Focus’ Content Manager. We’re delighted the ACT Government has joined the growing number of government customers who value our unbeaten mix of stringent security and seamless support.”

Learn more: kapish.com.au/products/content-manager-cloud