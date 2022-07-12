iCognition transitions another Federal Government department to cloud

Information Management and Governance (IMG) specialist, iCognition, has transitioned another Federal Government department to iCognition’s fully hosted and managed Content Manager cloud service, EDRMSaaS.Cloud, replacing the department’s existing on-premises Content Manager system.

“This follows on from iCognition’s success in transitioning the Australian Digital Health Agency to our cloud service and proves that such a transition is cost effective when comparing our cloud service to managing on-premises Content Manager system”, said Joe Mammoliti, iCognition CEO.

“When you consider the cost of managing a complex application such as Content Manager that manages a department’s vital information assets, much of which is security sensitive, you need to consider all aspects of security management, as well as service level assurances, performance optimisation, integrations, disaster recovery, and keeping the application up to date. When you add up all these internal costs, along with the risk profile, you are much better off getting a specialist organisation to take responsibility for ensuring the solution is provided as a service, making it highly available, evergreen, and secure.”

The new iCognition customer assessed that iCognition had the security profile required to manage the application as a service in the cloud. In addition to having strong support capability for security sensitive organisations, iCognition’s EDRMSaaS is ISO27001 Information Security Management certified, and has completed IRAP assessment at PROTECTED classification.

“This guarantees that clients can trust that their information is highly secure and available, and that the iCognition service will be provided with quality support and resources”, said Mammoliti.

“We apply rigorous security policies, standardised processes, stable technology, and skilled resources in delivering our cloud service. Conducting regular penetration, disaster recovery testing, and application updates are inclusive to the service, thus assuring the security of your information.”

The new client will also make use of iCognition’s many innovations that add value to the client’s Content Manager system, including RM Connector to allow them to create unlimited integrations between line of business systems and Content Manager.

“We look forward to a strong ongoing relationship with our new client, who joins our many other cloud service clients, including Dept of Natural Resources and Environment, University of NSW, Perpetual Limited, and ADHA”, said Mammoliti.

https://www.icognition.com.au