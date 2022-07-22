Austrade goes live with Kapish cloud ECM

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) has now gone live with Kapish’s secure cloud-based record management system Kapish Content Manager Cloud.

Kapish (a Citadel Group company) was selected to support Austrade’s complex record, regulatory, data and content management needs in the secure cloud.

As the Australian Government's international trade promotion and investment attraction agency, promoting Australian trade, investment, tourism and education across the globe, Austrade uses its global network to turn local market connections and insights into valuable export and investment support.

Covid-induced radical transformation of work practices saw the agency look to transform its entire operational model to enable secure remote connection around the world, delivering global collaboration with a protected cloud-first approach.

Austrade went to market seeking a futureproofed and IRAP protected cloud EDRMS solution to cover both physical and digital records, many of them containing highly sensitive information.

Accelerating the move to a remotely-connected and cloud-first system of working, Kapish’s solution is now managing half a million Austrade records spanning over 30 years of corporate information and will continue to capture significant amounts of newly generated material.

This means Austrade’s sensitive information enjoys the highest available level of protection, thanks to Kapish’s dual achievements of assessment at the PROTECTED level by Information Security Registered Assessor Program (IRAP) and ISO 27001 certification.

Kapish Content Manager Cloud enables organisations and businesses to fully manage and maintain compliance and functionality across a suite of platforms including Microsoft 365 and Content Manager.

Whereas traditional approaches to capturing and managing information via an electronic document and records management system (EDRMS) require significant change management and ongoing user training in additional vendor interfaces, Kapish’s secure solution enables automatic capture of information assets invisibly and in place without any direct end user interaction.

Austrade’s system recently went live soon after initial engagement. The contract is for two years with options for further extension.

Austrade now joins the growing list of significant clients supported by Kapish including CSIRO, The ACT Government, Brisbane City Council, NSW Crown Solicitor’s Office and Yoorrook Justice Commission.

Stewart Hollingdrake, Head of Business Development at Kapish, said: “Austrade is implementing a modern workplace for their staff using Teams for all their document collaboration. They were looking for a way to manage their records compliance in that environment and wanted a secure cloud-based record solution. By going live with Kapish Content Manager Cloud, we can provide them with a SaaS solution that supports remote working and will continuously evolve to give them the best protection from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”

Mark McConnell, Citadel’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Kapish’s IRAP protection was a game-changer for Austrade. They had a clear focus and requirement around advanced cyber security and our assessment provides that peace of mind. Here is the perfect way for government departments, agencies and private businesses to meet increased records management demands and comply with stringent regulations around secure cloud management, without the need for further training or adding additional layers to workflow.”

kapish.com.au/products/content-manager-cloud