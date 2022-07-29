Maddocks begins migration to the iManage Cloud

Australian law firm Maddocks has selected Morae to migrate the firm’s knowledge and information management system to the iManage Cloud. The project will entail migrating more than 600 users and 27 million documents from the firm’s current on-premise system to iManage’s cloud-based Work 10 platform.

The new platform will provide the firm with improved information security and privacy controls; greater system accessibility and reliability; tighter system integrations; document lifecycle management; and AI-powered insights.

“Maddocks is well known for leading the market in service standards for our clients. In choosing the right platform for us, this was our key priority. We evaluated three leading platforms on the market and found that iManage offers the best overall solution to meet our client needs, especially in the areas of ease of administration, automated information governance, improved productivity, team collaboration and mobility,” said Brad Kay, Chief Information Officer at Maddocks.

“We selected Morae as our implementation partner because of their track record of success and depth of experience in performing large cloud migrations to iManage.”

“We’re delighted to help Maddocks modernise their firm with the latest iManage digital technologies to empower their team with more agility and responsiveness in addressing market needs with an increased competitive advantage,” said Chris Davis, Managing Director at Morae.

“The firm’s move to the cloud also brings reduced operational costs and improved risk management.”

“We see an increasing number of law firms looking to digitally transform the way they operate and future proof their businesses, and Morae is ideally suited to help them,” said Mathew Crocker, Chief Strategy Officer at Morae.

“Our experts have been working with law firms for the past 18 years, with a particular focus on cloud migrations.”

