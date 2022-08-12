Cloudera joins Australian Defence Force e-health project

Cloudera has been selected as a strategic data partner and will play a role in the transformation of the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF’s) e-health management system.

Under the recently awarded contract for the JP2060 Ph4 Project, Australia’s Department of Defence, selected information technology, engineering and science firm Leidos Australia to lead a consortium, which includes Cloudera, to deliver the ADF’s Health Knowledge Management System.

The project, valued at AU$299 million (excluding GST), provides for the replacement of the ADF’s legacy electronic health record product with a modern, patient-centric health solution. The new system will record, store, aggregate and analyse health data and information for the ADF population, unifying multidisciplinary primary and occupational care with emergency and hospital care to enable better clinical decision-making.

Cloudera will deliver private-cloud-native data engineering capabilities using its CDP Data Engineering solution. Integral to the deployment, CDP Data Engineering will be responsible for ingesting data from multiple sources, including legacy systems and new data streams.

It also will create secure data products that streamline and operationalise the data contained in the Health Knowledge Management System, as well as provide fast reliable data that will enable data scientists to extract value faster, regardless of workload, to support improved decision-making.

“We understand the challenges faced by governments in extracting value from citizen health data to improve both the clinician and patient journey from primary to emergency care, rehabilitation to recovery are extremely complex. For defence personnel, that journey from the field through evacuation to hospital and recovery is even more so,” said Cloudera ANZ Senior Alliance Manager Colin Pont.

“Having an intelligent, data-driven solution that strengthens e-health record keeping across such complex settings will be key to identifying and delivering appropriate care to those who serve.”