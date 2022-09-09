Law firm adds KM/BI solution to support growth

Gilchrist Connell, an Australian law firm specialising in the insurance sector, has completed the roll-out of a firm-wide knowledge management and business intelligence solution leveraging Litera’s Foundation Firm Intelligence Platform.

The national firm, which specialises in commercial litigation and disputes, as well as workplace, corporate and restructuring and insolvency, has been experiencing strong growth. During the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2022, Gilchrist Connell has grown in headcount by 68.9% per cent.

To support its business as it scaled, the firm looked to assess opportunities for improved knowledge capture and business intelligence. The firm aimed to drive stronger client experiences and a more agile and competitive approach to addressing client and market needs.

Working in collaboration with Morae Global Corporation, the firm redefined its knowledge management processes, including the adoption of Litera’s Foundation Firm Intelligence Platform to better harness information and expertise from across the business.

“Our firm is passionate about providing the best quality and value of service for our clients. Innovating and embracing newer technologies is key. For example, we were the first Australian firm to migrate our iManage environment from on-premises to the cloud. We’re highly focused on enabling our professionals with the information they need, when and where they need it, so they can work more efficiently and responsively,” said Kirk Rogers, Chief Operating Officer at Gilchrist Connell.

“Working with Morae has helped us find the right solution. Our clients benefit from the results, our people are empowered by the information Foundation unlocks, and our business continues to grow in a sustainable way,” said Lauren Scott, Chief Client Officer at Gilchrist Connell.

“Implementing the Foundation platform was a great opportunity for us to integrate the firm’s practice management, document management and CRM systems, with integration of their HRIS platform being next on the list. This will allow Gilchrist Connell to also incorporate employee data in their proposals,” said Allan Rees-Bevan, Managing Director at Morae.

“These types of systems offer a huge opportunity to leverage a wealth of information, often untapped by many firms. Gilchrist Connell is now empowered to make data driven decisions that will continue to improve the way they serve their clients.”

“I’m delighted to deepen our partnership with Litera – which better positions our extensive implementation and support services to put the Foundation, Prosperoware and DocsCorp offerings into the hands of our clients. Litera’s strong product stack, alongside Morae’s deep bench of technology and subject matter expertise, managed services, industry partnerships, and strong presence across the UK, Europe, US and Asia-Pacific is a winning combination. Firms who adopt Foundation will be better able to transform their disparate data about clients, matters, lawyers, and parties into much more usable and actionable business insights,” said David Malkinson, Senior Managing Director at Morae.

http://www.moraeglobal.com/